Hour of Code 2017: 7 Things to Know About the Annual Event

Accenture is rolling out the 2017 iteration of Hour of Code.
The event is designed to encourage more students to try out coding with the purpose of helping the industry grow. Here are seven things you should know about it:
- Hour of Code was first launched in 2013 by Code.org, which is a non-profit that helps expand access to computer science opportunities for women and underrepresented minorities.
- The program consists of a one-hour introduction to coding and computer science and it reaches millions of people.
- Accenture employees all across the countries have pledged to help complete more than 10,000 Hours of Code through coding tutorial sessions around the world.
- The tutorials will take place during the Computer Science Education Week, which runs from Dec. 4 through 10.
- The company is teaming up with teachers and Code.org to teach coding and computer science kills, which follows Accenture’s decision to pledge $10 illion to support initiatives to expand STEM and computer science education through the Internet Association, which represents global Internet companies in regards to public policy.
- For the third straight year, Accenture is partnering up with Code.org on Hour of Code, as well as other STEM-related educational initiatives.
- The company is launching a new initiative this year in the form of a coding tutorial to help students learn more about artificial intelligence (AI) as they will learn how various AI techniques can teach a robot to explore a new planet, it can recognize animals and plants and it can understand a new language.