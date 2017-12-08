How Far Can the Rally in Wells Fargo & Co Go?

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC ) traded up to a fresh new all-time high at the $60 level yesterday before selling off slightly. This was mostly predicated on renewed hopes for beneficial tax treatment for the big banks emanating out of Congress.

Like nearly everything else coming out of Washington, though, the tax plan will likely be big on hope but disappointing on substance.

Given the other headwinds now facing banks in general and Wells Fargo in particular, I expect the rally in WFC to stall out at current levels.

Let’s face reality — banks are rarely if ever truly penalized (and obtusely rewarded at times) for the morally bereft manner in which they sometimes conduct business. One only need to examine the Financial Crisis of 2008 to truly discern the favorable treatment for the Too Big To Fail institutions.

New allegations of inappropriate business practices continue to haunt Wells Fargo, even after the fake account scandal rocked the company earlier. Apparently all is forgiven and forgotten (but likely little changed) as WFC rockets towards new highs.

The latest earnings report hinted at a slowdown in revenues, especially from trading. Fundamentally, shares of WFC are fast approaching the highest P/E ratio over the past five years at over 14.

The last time Wells Fargo carried such a high multiple was also the last time shares approached the $60 level in late February — which also was the precursor to a nasty 15% correction in WFC. Net income continues to deteriorate at an alarming pace even with the stock continuing to head higher.

