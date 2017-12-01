A report that surfaced yesterday suggesting Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) will move to designing iPhone power management chips in-house is already causing ripples through the industry. Android competitors are facing the prospect of yet another custom Apple chip that will give the iPhone an advantage.

This is also a slap to the face of yet another AAPL supplier, as its relationship to the smartphone giant is likely coming to a close. Dialog Semiconductor PLC Ordinary Shares (OTCMKTS: DLGNF ) is the current supplier of the iPhone chips, and its shares tanked on the news.

Apple Will Design Custom iPhone Power Management Chips?

Japan’s Nikkei Asian Review published a report yesterday that claims Apple is dumping U.K.-based Dialog Semiconductor as the supplier of iPhone power management chips. Instead, Nikkei says Apple will move to an in-house design for the iPhone chips, “the most advanced in the industry.” Shares of Dialog — which relied on Apple for 74% of its revenue in 2016 — dropped by as much as 19% when the report was released.

Citing unnamed sources, Nikkei says Apple could replace half the iPhone power management chips with its own design in 2018, although another source says it may be 2019 before the company is ready to start making the transition. Once the process has started, expect all iPhones and iPads to switch to the custom Apple chips.

Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire

One report that Apple is planning a switch is far from a certainty. However, Reuters published a story back in April suggesting that the company was going to ditch Dialog Semiconductor in favor of its own custom designed iPhone power management chips.

That April report resulted in Dialog shedding 36% of its value.

AAPL’s History of Going In-House With iPhone Chips

Adding to the likelihood that the rumors of Apple moving to its own iPhone power management chips are true, is the company’s established pattern of ditching suppliers in favor of its own design. The risk of supplying a key component for the product that has driven AAPL stock for the past decade was demonstrated earlier this year by Imagination Technologies (OTCMKTS: IGNMF ).

