HSBC Holdings plc Sponsored ADR (HSBC) a Buy on Healthy Quant Score

Currently, HSBC Holdings plc Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HSBC) has a Buy using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

As one of the 757 companies in the GICS Financials sector HSBC is a component of the 340 company Banks GICS industry group within this sector. HSBC has a market value of $198.9 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for HSBC by Portfolio Grader places it 87 among the 340 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Financials sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Banks industry group is ranked 54 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

HSBC Holdings plc Sponsored ADR has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. HSBC's grade for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, HSBC Holdings plc Sponsored ADR places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge HSBC's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, HSBC currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.