Humana (HUM) a Buy on High-Level Earnings Growth

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) is ranked as a Buy using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking HUM has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

With a $36.6 billion market value, HUM ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Health Care Providers & Services, and in the top decile of sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for HUM puts it 27 among the 81 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 251 among the 782 companies in the sector of its Health Care sector, and number 1,457 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 40 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

HUM has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. HUM's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Humana a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure HUM's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology weighs the relative value of HUM's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.