Ignyta (RXDX) a Buy on Strong Quant Score

Currently, Ignyta Inc (NASDAQ:RXDX) has a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

The company is a constituent of the 351 company Biotechnology GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. The market value of RXDX is $1.5 billion which places it in the top 25% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for RXDX puts it 57 among the 351 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 9 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 52 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Ignyta has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

RXDX's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. RXDX's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are significantly worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Ignyta a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view RXDX's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system evaluates the relative value of RXDX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.