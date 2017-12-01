Let me begin by saying that I love watching films in the massive format provided by Imax Corp (USA) (NASDAQ: IMAX ). This is not a dig on Imax technology, but on Imax stock itself. When I refer to Imax being the Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA ) of the movie business, I do not mean Imax is a fraud or that it is losing money.

I’m saying that Imax stock is only being sustained by hype. The truth is that it’s kind of a mish-mash of businesses, none of which do particularly well, but do well enough to make a profit and stay in business.

It’s just that there is no growth and never will be.

Not even CEO Rich Gelfond will say what business Imax is in. In a Bloomberg interview the other day, within a minute of saying, “We are not an exhibitor. We are a technology provider,” he said, “We’re in the blockbuster business.”

What is Imax if not an exhibitor? It screens movies. And Gelfond admits it by saying Imax stock is in the blockbuster business. Yes, it’s a technology provider also, but much of what it provides isn’t making a difference in how many consumers choose to watch an Imax film.

Imax generates revenues in very simple ways. First,Imax sells and leases its proprietary systems. Then it services those systems; re-masters films to fit the Imax format; makes a few non-Hollywood films; and has revenue-share plans with exhibitors for certain films.

The Problem With Imax Stock

The problem with Imax stock is that none of these segments have shown any meaningful growth for years, yet Imax stock trades at 270 times TTM net income. Yes, you read that correctly. Even worse, look at net income from FY12 through FY16: 2012, $41.3 million; 2013, $44.1 million; 2014, $39.7 million; 2015, $55.8 million; and 2016, $28.8 million.

And you thought Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) was bad? At least AMZN stock pumps out billions in free-cash flow every year.

Look at how Imax stock breaks out its revenue streams. Equipment and product sales literally went nowhere for five years (2010 to 2014) — $72.5 million in 2010 to $78.7 million in 2014. It jumped in 2015 to $119 million but then grew weakly to $122.4 million in FY16. Imax stock had its best year in the last ten years in 2015 — $55.8 million in net income, yet traded at over 125x earnings at the time.

Imax only has limited real estate into which it can install systems. And these installations are not big revenue generators. Imax said it installed 136 theaters in 2015. But it only generated $119 million in revenue that year. The installations bring in less than $1 million each. And they cost roughly half what is charged.

So Imax touts upgrades for its systems as often as it can. Digital projection. Laser projection. Sound upgrades. VR technology.

Big Things for Imax Stock?

The services segment takes care of maintenance for existing systems and re-master films for Imax theaters. That revenue is erratic but has grown from $65 million in 2007 to $167 million in FY16. Services obviously will increase as Imax’s theater base increases. However, as mentioned, there are only so many Imax theaters that can be built in the world. Consequently, service revenue will plateau at some point.

