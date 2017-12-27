Industry Group Rank Hamper JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Rating

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) is ranked as a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing system. JPM has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Buy to a Hold.

JPM is a member of the 339 company Banks GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 761 company GICS Financials sector. The market value of JPM is $372.8 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for JPM puts it 100 among the 339 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Financials sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Banks industry group is ranked 62 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system JPMorgan Chase & Co has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. JPM's grade for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, JPMorgan Chase & Co places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge JPM's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, JPM currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.