Industry Group Rank Hamper Telefonica (TEF) Rating

Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF) is classified as a constituent of the 44 company Diversified Telecommunication Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 65 company GICS Telecommunication Services sector. TEF has a market value of $53.1 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for TEF puts it 25 among the 44 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 39 among the 65 companies in the sector, and number 2,269 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

TEF is rated as a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking TEF has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 26 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Telefonica has received above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. TEF's grades for return on equity and cash flow are noticeably better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Telefonica places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge TEF's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, TEF currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.