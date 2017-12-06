Industry Group Rank Keep United Technologies (UTX) a Sell

With a $95.9 billion market value, United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Aerospace & Defense, and in the top decile of sector group, Industrials, in market value. From the viewpoint of investment attractiveness, The current Portfolio Grader ranking for UTX puts it 40 among the 54 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 410 among the 554 companies in the sector, and number 3,472 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

UTX is rated as a Sell using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. UTX has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

The Industrials sector is ranked number 9 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Aerospace & Defense industry group is ranked 29 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company scores are below-average in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

UTX's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. UTX's grades for cash flow and return on equity are noticeably better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, United Technologies places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge UTX's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, UTX currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.