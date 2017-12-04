Industry Group Rank Limit Amgen (AMGN) Rating

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Biotechnology, and in the top decile of sector group, Health Care, with a market value of $128.8 billion. From an investment attractiveness viewpoint, AMGN is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 344 among the 782 companies in the sector; Portfolio Grader's current ranking for AMGN puts it 143 among the 350 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half and number 2,021 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

AMGN is rated as a Hold using Louis Navellier's approach to investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking AMGN has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 46 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

AMGN has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. AMGN's score for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Amgen's fundamental scores give AMGN a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view AMGN's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system considers the relative value of AMGN's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.