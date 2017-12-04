Industry Group Rank Metrics Limit Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Ratings Upgrade to Hold

As one of the 174 companies in the GICS Consumer Staples sector Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) is a constituent of the 66 company Food Products GICS industry group within this sector. KHC has a market value of $98.9 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for KHC puts it 37 among the 66 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 109 among the 174 companies in the sector, and number 2,646 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

KHC has a current recommendation of Hold using the methods for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The shares have been upgraded from a Sell to a Hold in the last week.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Staples sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Food Products industry group is ranked 45 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

KHC has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. KHC's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Kraft Heinz Co's fundamental scores give KHC a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges KHC's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at KHC's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, KHC currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.