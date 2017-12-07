Industry Group Rank Restrict Alphabet (GOOG) Rating

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) a Hold. The methodology for investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. GOOG has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

The company is one of the 702 companies in the GICS Information Technology sector and is a constituent of the 130 company Internet Software & Services GICS industry group within this sector. GOOG has a market value of $701.9 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for GOOG by Portfolio Grader places it 72 among the 130 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Information Technology sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software & Services industry group is ranked 10 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

GOOG has realized above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

GOOG's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. GOOG's grade for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Alphabet places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge GOOG's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, GOOG currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

