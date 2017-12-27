Industry Group Rank Restrict Alphabet (GOOGL) Rating

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is a $742.6 billion in market value member of the Internet Software & Services GICS industry group where The current Portfolio Grader ranking for GOOGL puts it 73 among the 129 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot. GOOGL is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 329 among the 701 companies in the sector and number 1,761 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

GOOGL has a current recommendation of Hold using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. GOOGL has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Information Technology sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software & Services industry group is ranked 5 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Alphabet has achieved above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

GOOGL's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. GOOGL's score for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Alphabet a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view GOOGL's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology weighs the relative value of GOOGL's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.