Inferior Earnings Growth Holds Back Upgrade of Platform Specialty Products Corp. (PAH) Shares

Platform Specialty Products Corp. (NYSE:PAH) is a $2.8 billion in market value member of the Chemicals GICS industry group where the current Portfolio Grader ranking for PAH puts it 83 among the 96 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average. PAH is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 233 among the 266 companies in the sector and number 3,938 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

PAH is rated as a Sell using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

The Materials sector is ranked number 7 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 40 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores the company has realized are average or below-average scores in 8 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. PAH's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Platform Specialty Products Corp. a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view PAH's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, PAH currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.