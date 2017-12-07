Inovalon Holding (INOV) a Hold on Vapid Sales Growth

Inovalon Holding Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) is classified as a component of the 24 company Health Care Technology GICS industry group, which is part of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. INOV's market value is $2.3 billion which falls in the top half of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for INOV puts it 14 among the 24 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 409 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 2,440 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

INOV is rated as a Hold using Louis Navellier's investing approach and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 21 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

INOV has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and sales growth that are below-average, while the score for earnings growth is above-average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. INOV's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Inovalon Holding a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view INOV's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system balances the relative value of INOV's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.