Intel Corporation Stock May Get Bumpy, but Hold on

For most of this year, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) played the role of market tease perfectly. Gyrating back-and-forth, the INTC stock price looked poised to break out at any moment. Moreover, positive sentiment returned to the broader sector, giving new life to previously down-in-the-dumps names like Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ).

It took a while, but the long-awaited lift in INTC stock finally arrived. Bullish sentiment entered the markets in mid-September, then built up leading to the disclosure of third-quarter-earnings results. When Intel delivered the goods with a solid performance, that gave the bulls all the justification they needed.

But as amazing as the recent run-up was in the stock price (shares jumped more than 33% between Sept. 1 and Nov. 1), the bears pounced just as quickly. Since early November, Intel shares slipped nearly 6.5%. This past Tuesday’s session was particularly painful, with INTC closing down 2.4% against the prior day.

You don’t have to be a technical analyst to recognize the problem with Intel Corporation. Heck, you don’t even have to believe in technical analysis. Instinctively, you know that this is a dangerous trend.

Adding to those fears is the fact that the chipmaking industry isn’t looking too hot in the capital markets. Low-cost rival Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.(NASDAQ: AMD ) has been taking a beating. In the trailing three months, AMD lost 23%.

Even more stable rivals are feeling the heat. For instance, tech powerhouse NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) lost nearly 11% in the past five days. Given that INTC stock hasn’t received the upside benefit in the past few years that its rivals have, would now be the time to take profits off the table?

The INTC Stock Price Is Charting Worrying Patterns

Given the velocity of the decline, the natural inclination is to sell. Remember that it can take years to build a foundation and only weeks, if not days, to destroy it. The magnitude of the fear of losing money is often stronger than the magnitude of the joy in making money.

I’m sure that our own Lawrence Meyers would share this concern. He gave a personal story of making a tremendous amount of money during one year of the dot-com bubble, only to give it back shortly thereafter. His is a cautionary tale of not holding on too tightly no matter how much you believe in your investment.

He sees a similar pattern of the greed-and-fear cycle getting out of whack for INTC stock. Referencing tech firm Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA ), he argues that both Intel and Ambarella charted a parabolic blow-off. In Ambarella’s case, it triggered a long-term bearish phase that has yet to recover.

