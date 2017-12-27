Intel (INTC) a Buy on Superior Earnings Growth

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) a Buy. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool, developed by Louis Navellier evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. INTC has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

With a $218.6 billion market value, the company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment, and in the top decile of sector group, Information Technology, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the ranking for INTC by Portfolio Grader places it 49 among the 112 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 252 among the 701 companies in the sector of its Information Technology sector, and number 1,291 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Information Technology sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry group is ranked 7 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Intel has achieved above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 2 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

INTC's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. INTC's ranking for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Intel places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures INTC's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at INTC's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, INTC currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.