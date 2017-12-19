Intel (INTC) Sees Rating Decline….. Drooping Sales Growth

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Information Technology, with a market value of $208.5 billion. From an investment attractiveness prospective, INTC is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 325 among the 703 companies in the sector; the ranking for INTC by Portfolio Grader places it 60 among the 112 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position and number 1,749 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks INTC as a Hold. With unique fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool evaluates approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. INTC has been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Information Technology sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry group is ranked 8 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

INTC has realized above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

INTC's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. INTC's score for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Intel places in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure INTC's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, INTC currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.