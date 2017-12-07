Intel’s (INTC) Solid Quant Score Make it a Buy

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) is ranked as a Buy using the methods for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking INTC has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

INTC ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Information Technology, with a market value of $209.1 billion.

The Information Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry group is ranked 7 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Intel has realized above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 2 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

INTC's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. INTC's ranking for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Intel's fundamental scores give INTC a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge INTC's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach balances the relative value of INTC's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

