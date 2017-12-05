Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) a Strong Buy on High-Level Earnings Visibility

Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) is one of 161 companies within the Health Care Equipment & Supplies GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. The market value of ISRG is $44.4 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 4 among the 161 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 4 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 46 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

ISRG is rated as a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. ISRG has maintained this ranking for 9 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 33 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Intuitive Surgical has achieved above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed.

ISRG's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. ISRG's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Intuitive Surgical's fundamental scores give ISRG a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges ISRG's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at ISRG's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, ISRG currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.