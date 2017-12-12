Is the Man Flu Real?

A recent look into man flu suggests that there is a case to be made for it.

This information comes from Dr. Kyle Sue. Sue is an assistant professor of family medicine at Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada and the author on a study about man flu. He claims that after examining various studies about men and women’s health, that men may be affected by certain illnesses more than women.

Sue points out that there isn’t yet enough evidence to say for sure that man flu is real. However, he does note that other studies show men apparently have more trouble with respiratory illnesses. This means men may not be overreacting when complaining about flu symptoms.

While the research does show that man flu may be real, Sue isn’t making a hard case for it. He says that the recent publication of his research in the BMJ medical journal was more meant to entice holiday readers, than provide hard evidence in support of man flu.

Despite Sue admitting that there isn’t enough evidence to back up the claims, some other researchers are saying that his work does show potential. Either way, we won’t know if man flu is real or not for sure until a more in-depth study into it occurs, reports CNN.

Those that fear the man flu no matter what the research says should be wary. Flu season is already picking up in several states and it’s only expected to get worse by the end of the month. It might be time to get a vaccine, just to be on the safe side.

