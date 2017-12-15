Free Shipping Day 2017: 11 Top Retailers Offering Free Shipping Today

Today, Dec. 15, 2017, is free shipping day!
Free shipping day is a special event has many stores offering free shipping to customers. The deal here is that there typically aren’t any restrictions on the shipping and customers can expect orders to come in by Christmas.
Here are some of the top retailers that are taking part in free shipping day 2017.
- Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) — Customers can get free shipping today with no minimum.
- Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) — This offer includes free shipping on all orders made today.
- J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) — Those shopping here can use the code “SHIPNOW3” to get free shipping today.
- Toys R Us — This deal is also for free shipping today with no restrictions.
- Saks Fifth Ave — Use the code “FREESHIP” today for free shipping.
- Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) — Every order made today is eligible for free shipping.
- Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) — This offer includes free shipping with the code “SHIPDAY,” as well as up to 50% off on select items.
- Cabela’s — Free shipping is available to customers today if they use the code “7HOLIDAYS.”
- Dell — Customers can get free shipping here when ordering today.
- Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) — Free shipping is available on all orders made today.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) — Customers that shop here today can use free shipping on orders of $25 or more and still have them show up before Christmas. However, today is the last day to take advantage of the free shipping offer if you want your orders to show up before Christmas.
You can follow this link to see more stores that are offering special promotions for free shipping day 2017.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.