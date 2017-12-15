Free Shipping Day 2017: 11 Top Retailers Offering Free Shipping Today

Today, Dec. 15, 2017, is free shipping day!

Source: Shutterstock

Free shipping day is a special event has many stores offering free shipping to customers. The deal here is that there typically aren’t any restrictions on the shipping and customers can expect orders to come in by Christmas.

Here are some of the top retailers that are taking part in free shipping day 2017.

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M

(NYSE: Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT

(NYSE: J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP

(NYSE: Toys R Us — This deal is also for free shipping today with no restrictions.

— This deal is also for free shipping today with no restrictions. Saks Fifth Ave — Use the code “FREESHIP” today for free shipping.

— Use the code “FREESHIP” today for free shipping. Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY

(NYSE: Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS

(NYSE: Cabela’s — Free shipping is available to customers today if they use the code “7HOLIDAYS.”

— Free shipping is available to customers today if they use the code “7HOLIDAYS.” Dell — Customers can get free shipping here when ordering today.

— Customers can get free shipping here when ordering today. Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU

(NASDAQ: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN

You can follow this link to see more stores that are offering special promotions for free shipping day 2017.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.