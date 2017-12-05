JD.Com Inc Stock Isn’t the Unstoppable Force You Think It Is

Undoubtedly, one of the biggest stock market trends of 2017 are Chinese stocks. Although Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) understandably gets the most love thanks to its brand name power and its nearly 100% haul this year, investors shouldn’t ignore JD.Com Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: JD ). Year-to-date, the JD stock price is up 46.5%, representing an undervalued play for its supporters.

As many of you already know, JD.com is China’s number two e-commerce retailer. Culturally speaking, second place has always been regarded as a disappointing status. You don’t see, for example, NFL teams celebrating their number two ranking in the league. Silver medals may look aesthetically pleasing, but every Olympic athlete fights for gold; otherwise, why bother competing?

But in the financial markets, being runner up isn’t a bad deal at all. You only need to look at the Ethereum run relative to Bitcoin’s tremendous rally to understand that financially, the undercard is quite often the better bet.

Tom Taulli lays out the case for JD stock that the co-pilot seat is primed for profitability. For starters, lay investors may confuse Alibaba and JD. Taulli explains that Alibaba is an “online marketplace” whereas JD “generally holds inventory.”

In that way, JD.com is much more the Chinese Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) than Alibaba. More importantly, the number-two e-commerce powerhouse has something to prove. Management eagerly joined forces with Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS: TCHEY ) to steal market share from Alibaba.

Taulli continues: “But JD.com has important deals with other notable Chinese operators like Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU ), NetEase Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: NTES ), Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd (NYSE: QIHU ) and Sogou Inc (NYSE: SOGO ) too.”

For the most part, Wall Street has loved the company’s moxy, explaining the huge rise in the JD stock price.

