Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) a Buy on Solid Quant Score

Johnson & Johnson Co (NYSE:JNJ) is one of 134 companies within the Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. JNJ has a market value of $370.6 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 13 among the 134 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 115 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 728 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

JNJ is rated as a Buy using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking JNJ has had from Portfolio Grader for 8 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 45 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

JNJ has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

JNJ's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. JNJ's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Johnson & Johnson's fundamental scores give JNJ a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views JNJ's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at JNJ's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology considers the relative value of JNJ's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.