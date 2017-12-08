Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) Healthy Quant Score Keep it a Buy

Johnson & Johnson Co (NYSE:JNJ) is ranked as a Buy using the methods for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking JNJ has had from Portfolio Grader for 9 months.

As one of the 782 companies in the GICS Health Care sector the company is a member of the 134 company Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group within this sector. JNJ's market value is $375.8 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for JNJ puts it 17 among the 134 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 7 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 43 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Johnson & Johnson has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

JNJ's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. JNJ's ranking for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Johnson & Johnson a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures JNJ's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at JNJ's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of JNJ's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.