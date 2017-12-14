JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Sees Rating Drop….. Sagging Earnings Momentum

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) is one of the 760 companies in the GICS Financials sector, and a component of the 341 company Banks GICS industry group within this sector. JPM's market value is $367.5 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. The ranking for JPM by Portfolio Grader places it 119 among the 341 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 295 among the 760 companies in the sector, and number 1,926 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

JPM is rated as a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. JPM has been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Financials sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Banks industry group is ranked 56 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

JPM has attained above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

JPM's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and sales growth that are below-average, while the score for earnings growth is above-average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. JPM's metric for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give JPMorgan Chase & Co a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure JPM's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, JPM currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.