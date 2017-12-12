Koninklijke Philips (PHG) a Buy on Superior Quant Score

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) is one of the 782 companies in the GICS Health Care sector, and a component of the 161 company Health Care Equipment & Supplies GICS industry group within this sector. PHG's market value is $36.0 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for PHG puts it 51 among the 161 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 190 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 1,037 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

PHG has a current recommendation of Buy using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking PHG has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Koninklijke Philips has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

PHG's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. PHG's scores for cash flow and return on equity are appreciably better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Koninklijke Philips places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge PHG's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system evaluates the relative value of PHG's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.