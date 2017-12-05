Koninklijke Philips (PHG) a Buy on Superior Quant Score

The current recommendation of Buy for Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) has been derived by using the system for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking PHG has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

With a $35.8 billion market value, PHG ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Health Care Equipment & Supplies, and in the top decile of sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the ranking for PHG by Portfolio Grader places it 50 among the 161 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 189 among the 782 companies in the sector of its Health Care sector, and number 1,036 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 33 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Koninklijke Philips has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. PHG's scores for return on equity and cash flow are materially better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Koninklijke Philips places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges PHG's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at PHG's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, PHG currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.