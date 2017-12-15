Friday Apple Rumors: First Korean Apple Store May Open on Dec. 30

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is a possible opening date for the first Korean Apple Store. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Korean Store: A new rumor claims that AAPL will be opening its first store in Korea on Dec. 30, 2017, reports AppleInsider. According to this rumor, the tech company is done with most of its interior design. It also already has employees ready to go for when the store does open. Reports claim that the original goal was to open the store on Nov. 30, but that workers couldn’t meet this deadline. Now they are reportedly working day and night to make sure the retail location opens on Dec. 30.

HomePod Rival: Rumor has it that Apple will have to deal with another rival to HomePod next year, MacRumors notes. If this rumor is true, then Samsung will be launching its own smart speaker in the first half of 2018. Samsung and AAPL are already rivals in the smartphone and tablet markets, so it isn’t much of a surprise that the two will be competing over smart speakers next. The rumor claims that the Samsung smart speaker will come in different colors, won’t have a screen and will use a light on top for visual confirmation.

Siri Whisper: A new patent may offer the perfect solution for using Siri in public, reports 9to5Mac. The patent details a system that would allow the virtual assistant to hear a user’s whispers. This cold make the feature easier to use in public when owners don’t want to draw attention to themselves. It also suggests that Siri would whisper in return after noticing how the user is speaking. However, this is just a patent and may never become an implemented feature.

