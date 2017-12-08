Lackluster Industry Group Rank Hamper ConocoPhillips (COP) Rating

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is a component of the 289 company Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 362 company GICS Energy sector. COP's market value is $61.9 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. The ranking for COP by Portfolio Grader places it 122 among the 289 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 141 among the 362 companies in the sector, and number 2,589 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

COP is rated as a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. COP has maintained this ranking for 7 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 63 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ConocoPhillips has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. COP's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give ConocoPhillips a position in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge COP's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, COP currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.