Lackluster Quant Score Hurt Exxon Mobil (XOM) Rating

As one of the 363 companies in the GICS Energy sector Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) is a constituent of the 290 company Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group within this sector. XOM has a market value of $345.0 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for XOM puts it 151 among the 290 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 174 among the 363 companies in the sector, and number 2,697 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

XOM has a current recommendation of Hold using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. XOM has maintained this ranking for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 55 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Exxon Mobil has realized above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. XOM's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Exxon Mobil places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure XOM's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, XOM currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.