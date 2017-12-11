Lackluster Quant Score Penalize Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Rating

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) a Hold. The methods for investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking REGN has had from Portfolio Grader for 6 months.

The company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Biotechnology, and in the top decile of sector group, Health Care, with a market value of $40.9 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 50 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

REGN has earned above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 1 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. REGN's scores for cash flow and return on equity are materially better than its industry group average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' fundamental scores give REGN a place in the top decile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge REGN's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach balances the relative value of REGN's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

