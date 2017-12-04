Lamborghini Urus: 6 Things to Know About the World’s Fastest SUV

The Lamborghini Urus is the latest luxury SUV unveiled by a company traditionally known for sports cars.
The company — which is owned by Volkswagen — is rolling out a high-quality SUV, keeping up with the latest trend in the automotive industry, which sees SUV as the vehicle type growing the quickest at the moment.
Here’s what you should know about the 2019 Lamborghini Urus:
- The car is touted as the fastest SUV in the world, with four seats inside as the company hopes to replicate the success of the Bentley Bentayga.
- Its brake horsepower comes in at 641 to go along with 627 lb-ft of torque, reaching a 0 to 62 mph time of 3.6 seconds.
- The Lamborghini Urus comes equipped with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine to go along with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and reaching a top speed of 190 mph.
- Autocar estimates that the luxury SUV will sell for £165,000, roughly $222,000, although official U.S. pricing has yet to be announced.
- While SUVs have become more popular recently, high-end SUVs have garnered even more attention as sales for this type of vehicle have more than quadrupled since 2010, from 4,700 units to almost 21,000 units in 2016, thanks in part to the Mercedes G-Class and the Bentley Bentayga, according to IHS Automotive.
- The Lamborghini Urus may attract more attention than the VW group in the Middle East, Africa and Russia as the vehicle is more suited for deserts and other road conditions that require a little more quality than offered by other sports cars.