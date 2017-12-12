Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT ) is the largest defense contractor in the world. It dwarfs the competition in both revenue and as a pure defense play. And of the Top 10 global defense firms, LMT stock had the biggest revenue growth of all of them in 2016.

Source: Shutterstock

That trend is not likely to change moving forward.

Four other nations have defense contractors in the world’s top 10, but that means 60% of the top 10 U.S.-based companies. That doesn’t mean these firms are getting all their business from the U.S. defense community. Most have contracts with allies around the world for not only new equipment, but for training, maintenance and upgrades.

This is where the big money is in defense and why LMT stock should be on your radar. Not unlike car dealerships, while sales make headlines, the big money is in the repair shops. You will see a headline when Lockheed announces a deal worth $37 billion for 440 F-35s to 11 nations, which happened in June.

The Key to LMT Stock

But the fact is, once they get these planes, they need to be trained in flying them, maintaining them and upgrading them for years, even decades, to come.

And so it is with all this major equipment. If you’re spending $84 million on a plane or billions on a ship, keeping it in top shape is essential. And who better to do that then the company that built them?

Lockheed is No. 1 because it sticks to what it does well — defense. LMT stock has significant assets on air, land and sea to back it up. And the company is always looking to innovate.

