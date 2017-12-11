Long-Dormant Oracle Corporation Could Get a Q2 Wake-up Call!

Two schools of thought exist for Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL ) ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. On one hand, you have the innovative corporate spirit underlining ORCL stock. Some of the biggest names in industry utilize Oracle applications to manage and administrate their business. On the other hand, Oracle hasn’t done much for the past half-year period.

If you’re dim on the software technology firm, the markets aren’t persuading you to think differently. Although the ORCL stock price is up 30% year-to-date, since June 22, shares have quite literally not moved at all. That sends a worrying signal to investors that Oracle’s best days are behind them.

Keep in mind that the ORCL stock price isn’t the most stable barometer. In 2016, company shares returned a rather pedestrian 8%. In the year prior, Oracle tanked heavily. Similar to co-founder Larry Ellison’s behavior, you just never know what you’re going to get.

With all that said, stakeholders also have reasons to be optimistic heading towards the upcoming ORCL earnings. For starters, Oracle has always been on the cutting edge of technology. Relative to many other firms in the broad tech sector, they embraced the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. Now, they’re a serious contender in that game, as they demonstrated in last year’s Q4 ORCL earnings report.

More importantly for the ORCL stock price, management is pushing cloud computing even further. For them, it’s not just about SaaS. Rather, they want to push both the platform and the infrastructure to the cloud. This concept is best demonstrated with their recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) deal, which combines the physical infrastructure, access to Oracle’s database, and the software application under one umbrella.

Oracle has never been shy about their innovations, but will it be enough for the upcoming ORCL earnings?

Quiet Optimism for the Q2 Oracle Earnings Report

For Q2, consensus estimates peg ORCL earnings per share to hit 68 cents. This is slightly near the lower end of the spectrum, which ranges from 67 cents to 70 cents. However, it’s a fairly substantial step higher from the year-ago quarter, when Wall Street forecasted a 60-cent EPS. Actuals came in at 61 cents.

On the revenue front, analysts expect Oracle to haul in $9.6 billion. This is smack in the middle of the estimate range, which runs from $9.5 billion to $9.7 billion. In comparison to the prior-year quarter, which brought in $9.1 billion, management is optimistic about their chances.

Much will hinge on the company’s SaaS revenue stream, as well as their Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) businesses. If recent ORCL earnings performances are anything to go by, Oracle has a great shot of producing a beat.

