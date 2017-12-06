Lousy Industry Group Rank Keep Express Scripts (ESRX) a Sell

Currently, Express Scripts Holdings Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) has a Sell using Louis Navellier's investing system and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking ESRX has had from Portfolio Grader for 11 months.

ESRX is one of 82 companies within the Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. ESRX's market value is $36.5 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for ESRX puts it 58 among the 82 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 35 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ESRX has earned average or below-average scores in 4 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ESRX's grades for cash flow and return on equity are materially better than its industry group average. Express Scripts' fundamental scores give ESRX a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge ESRX's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, ESRX currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.