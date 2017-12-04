Lousy Quant Score Make Shire (SHPG) a Sell

Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) is a constituent of the 350 company Biotechnology GICS industry group, which is part of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. SHPG's market value is $44.8 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for SHPG puts it 233 among the 350 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 538 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 3,229 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

SHPG is rated as a Sell using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. SHPG has maintained this ranking for 11 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 46 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores received by SHPG are average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

SHPG's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. SHPG's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Shire's fundamental scores give SHPG a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view SHPG's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, SHPG currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.