Low-End Earnings Growth Make General Electric (GE) a Strong Sell

As one of the 554 companies in the GICS Industrials sector General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) is a member of the 7 company Industrial Conglomerates GICS industry group within this sector. GE's market value is $155.1 billion which falls in the top quarter of its industry group. Currently, GE is ranked 7 among the 7 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 535 among the 554 companies in the sector, and number 4,519 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

GE is rated as a Strong Sell using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. GE has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

The Industrials sector is ranked number 9 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Industrial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 23 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

General Electric has earned below-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. GE's grade for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. General Electric's fundamental scores give GE a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view GE's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, GE currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

