Low-End Industry Group Rank Make Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) a Strong Sell

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) is a member of the 135 company Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group, which is part of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. TEVA's market value is $16.3 billion which places it in the top 25% of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for TEVA puts it 128 among the 135 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 745 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 4,422 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

TEVA has a current recommendation of Strong Sell using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing system. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 9 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 49 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has received below-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. TEVA's scores for cash flow and return on equity are significantly worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Teva Pharmaceutical Industries a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges TEVA's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at TEVA's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, TEVA currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.