Lowes (LOW) a Buy on Strong Quant Score

Currently, Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW) has a Buy using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. LOW has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

LOW is a component of the 95 company Specialty Retail GICS industry group, which is part of the 567 company GICS Consumer Discretionary sector. The market value of LOW is $70.0 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for LOW puts it 11 among the 95 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

The Consumer Discretionary sector is ranked number 11 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Specialty Retail industry group is ranked 67 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

LOW has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

LOW's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. LOW's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Lowes places in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view LOW's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, LOW currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.