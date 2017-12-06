I haven’t been the biggest bull on Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU ) stock. For several years now, I’ve been wary on LULU stock as a long-term investment due to a full valuation.

Indeed, over the past five years, LULU stock has fallen 5% while the S&P 500 has rallied nearly 90%. Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ) is up nearly 150% in that time-frame, while even the much maligned Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA ) is simply flat in that time frame. That isn’t terribly good news for LULU stock.

But over the past year, both LULU stock and the S&P 500 are up about 20%. NKE stock is up only 18%, while UAA stock is off more than 50%.

Is LULU stock finally shaping up to be a long-term winner?

I don’t think so. The valuation is reasonable, but the stock isn’t undervalued to a point where it should produce out-sized returns for the next several years. Competition is also coming in a big way, from both Nike and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

But I do think LULU stock is winning right now. This winning should continue on Wednesday, when Lululemon reports third-quarter numbers. My research suggests those numbers will be quite good. Strong numbers against the backdrop of a reasonable valuation (28x earnings for 14% projected growth) and tax reform (LULU’s effective tax rate hovers around 30%) should lead to a big rally in LULU stock.

I’m buying into the report.

Strong Quarter From Lululemon

I think Lululemon had a really good quarter.

As I’ve covered multiple times before on InvestorPlace, there is a seismic shift in athletic retail right now from wholesale to direct (read more about it here). In short, athletic brands like Nike and Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX ) are emphasizing direct over wholesale, launching their own stores and investing heavily in direct-to-consumer sales channels.

LULU sells entirely direct. You can’t buy a pair of Lululemon leggings anywhere but inside a Lululemon store or through the company’s website. Naturally, this direct-selling strategy is benefiting the athletic apparel brand amid this seismic shift in athletic retail.

This is why LULU reported strong second-quarter numbers. I think these benefits continued in the third quarter.

Search interest trends for Lululemon look really good. Black Friday / Cyber Monday 2017 represented the brand’s highest search interest during that all important shopping period ever. Part of that is certainly a growing digital sales mix, but part of it is just the LULU brand regaining favor among consumers.

