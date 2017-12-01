Macy’s Hiring 7,000 More Workers for 2017 Holiday

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ) is looking for some extra help to handle an influx of Christmas shoppers.

The Macy’s hiring plan will bring in an additional 7,000 seasonal employees for the 2017 holiday season. The company says that candidates can apply online and that it will be responding to these applications via email.

“Due to the strong traffic in our stores, we are adding associates in our stores across the country to ensure that customers continue to receive the high level of service they have come to expect from us,” John Harper, Macy’s Chief Stores Officer, said in a statement.

Macy’s hiring will have it adding mostly part-time workers. As such, it points out that this allows for extra flexibility for these employees. The role these employees will fill include helping customers, completing buy online orders and more.

Macy’s hiring decision to add additional seasonal workers comes after its initial hiring spree for the holidays. This had it bringing in 80,000 employees to help with Christmas and Black Friday shoppers. This was down from last year’s 83,000 seasonal employees, but now M is making up for it with the additional 7,000 seasonal hires.

Several other retailers have also hired employees to help them with the busy holiday season. Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS ) didn’t announce how many extra employees it was hiring this year, but its likely around 50,000. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) brought in 120,000 and Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) sought the help of an extra 100,000 employees this year.

