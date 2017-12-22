Marathon Oil (MRO) a Sell on Falling Quant Score

Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) is classified as a constituent of the 290 company Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 363 company GICS Energy sector. MRO has a market value of $12.8 billion which is in the top 25% of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for MRO puts it 217 among the 290 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 256 among the 363 companies in the sector, and number 3,917 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks MRO as a Sell. The methods for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, evaluates and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. MRO has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Hold to a Sell.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 65 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

MRO scores are below-average in 5 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. MRO's scores for cash flow and return on equity are much worse than its industry group average. Marathon Oil's fundamental scores give MRO a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure MRO's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, MRO currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.