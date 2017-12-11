Celebrity Chef Mario Batali Accused of Habitual Sexual Misconduct

Celebrity chef Mario Batali is facing accusations of sexual misconduct from several women.

The accusation against Mario Batali come from four women that have worked in the restaurant industry. Of them, three worked for the chef at different points over the last 20 years. These women claimed that Batali inappropriately touched them and made obscene comments.

In a surprise twist, Mario Batali isn’t denying the accusations being made against him. Instead, the celebrity chef claims that these accusations “match up” with ways he has behaved. He says this is clear to him, despite most of the women remaining anonymous.

Here is part of Mario Batali’s statement on the matter, as collected from Eater.

“I have work to do to try to regain the trust of those I have hurt and disappointed. For this reason, I am going to step away from day-to-day operations of my businesses. We built these restaurants so that our guests could have fun and indulge, but I took that too far in my own behavior. I won’t make that mistake again. I want any place I am associated with to feel comfortable and safe for the people who work or dine there.”

On top of leaving behind the day-to-day operations of his business, Mario Batali will also be leaving The Chew. This comes at the request of ABC as it looks into the sexual misconduct allegations. Batali has been a part of the show since 2011.

The accusations made against Mario Batali come at a time when many men and women have been stepping up to reveal their own stories about sexual harassment and assault. This even resulted in these people being named TIME’s Person of the Year for 2017.

