McDermott International (MDR) Earnings Momentum Hurt Rating

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) is one of the 363 companies in the GICS Energy sector, and a member of the 73 company Energy Equipment & Services GICS industry group within this sector. MDR's market value is $2.1 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for MDR puts it 20 among the 73 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 157 among the 363 companies in the sector, and number 2,899 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

MDR is rated as a Hold using the system of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. MDR has maintained this ranking for the last month.

The Energy sector is ranked number 12 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Energy Equipment & Services industry group is ranked 69 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

MDR has achieved above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 1 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

MDR's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. MDR's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give McDermott International a position in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges MDR's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MDR's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, MDR currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.