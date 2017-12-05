New McDonald’s Dollar Menu to Launch Jan. 4

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) is finally bringing the dollar menu back.

McDonald’s is ditching its McPick 2 for $2 menu in favor of a return to its more traditional dollar menu. The company will be including four items on the dollar menu when it makes it return next month. This includes soft drinks of any size, the McChicken, a cheeseburger and the sausage burrito. As it is now, the new McDonald’s dollar menu won’t include any type of french fires.

McDonald’s dollar menu coming back isn’t the only change the company is making. It will also be introducing menus for items that cost between $2 and $3. Items on the $2 menu will include a Bacon McDouble, a two-piece chicken tenders, a small McCafe coffee and the Sausage McGriddle.

McDonald’s says that items on the $3 menu will include a triple cheeseburger, the Sausage McMuffin with Egg and Happy Meals. There will also be another special items that customers can get on the $3 menu. This is the Classic Chicken, which is a premium version of its normal chicken sandwich, reports Eater.

Bob Goldin, a partner and co-founder of food strategy firm Pentallect Inc., says that McDonald’s has seen incredible performance from its McPick 2 and dollar drinks. However, he notes that fast food companies are now stuck in a “value trap.” Goldin says that these companies will face pressure to increase their prices.

McDonald’s dollar menu will officially make a return on Jan. 4, 2018.

MCD stock is up 1% as of Tuesday afternoon and is up 42% year-to-date.

