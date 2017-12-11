McDonald’s Malaysia Denies Links to Israel Amid Boycott

McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE: MCD ) Malaysia franchise is denying claims that it has connections to Israel.

These accusations came from a person on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ). This user claimed that McDonald’s Malaysia sends funds to Israel. The company has come out to publicly dismiss claims that it has been funding Israel.

“The claim that McDonald’s channels funds to Israel is a false accusation, a lie, fake and slanderous,” Azmir Jaafar, Managing Director and Operating Partner of McDonad’s franchisee Gerbang Alaf Restaurants Sdn Bhd, told Reuters. “The charges made by an irresponsible party in Whatsapp messages are also unsubstantiated.”

The claims made about McDonald’s Malaysia supporting Israel on social media have resulted in some Muslim customers boycotting the company. The whole fiasco seems to have its start with President Donald Trump recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel last week.

McDonald’s Malaysia is taking the accusations made against it extremely seriously. Jaafar says that these claims are slanderous and that it will consider taking actions against anyone that makes similar claims. He also notes it doesn’t take part in political or religious conflicts.

Jaafar went on to say that McDonald’s Malaysia understands the recent outrage and anger that Muslim customers have about President Trump’s decision. However, he says that it is better for them to fight the right fight and to pray for those that are being affected by this change, reports Marketing Interactive.

MCD stock was down slightly as of Monday afternoon, but is up 43% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.