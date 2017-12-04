McDonalds (MCD) a Strong Buy on High-Level Earnings Growth

McDonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) is a member of the 120 company Hotels Restaurants & Leisure GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 567 company GICS Consumer Discretionary sector. The market value of MCD is $137.8 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group. Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 16 among the 120 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile; in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 41 among the 567 companies in the sector, and number 353 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks MCD as a Strong Buy. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool assesses approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. MCD has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Hotels Restaurants & Leisure industry group is ranked 36 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

MCD has achieved well above-average scores in 2, and above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. MCD's grades for cash flow and return on equity are significantly worse than its industry group average. McDonalds' fundamental scores give MCD a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view MCD's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system considers the relative value of MCD's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

