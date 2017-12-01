Medical Marijuana in Ohio: List of Who Won Grow Licenses

Medical marijuana has passed in Ohio, with only a select few growers granted the opportunity to sell the plant for medical purposes in the state.

Source: Shutterstock

All in all, 12 large growers have been allowed to grow medical marijuana in the Eastern state, including the following:

Grow Ohio Pharmaceuticals LLC in Newton Township, Muskingum County

OPC Cultivation LLC in Huron, Erie County

Riviera Creek Holdings LLC in Youngstown

Pure Ohio Wellness LLC in Springfield

Columbia Care OH LLC in Mount Orab, Brown County

Terradiol Ohio LLC in Canton

AT-CPC of Ohio LLC in Akron

Standard Wellness Company LLC in Gibsonburg, Sandusky County

Cresco Labs Ohio LLC in Yellow Springs

Parma Wellness Center LLC in Parma

Harvest Grows LLC

The state also created a list of the 24 companies that will be allowed to produce medicinal crops under a new system that will go live by September. Ohio’s Department of Commerce issued these licenses, which was not granted to one applicant who plans on challenging the selection process..

“Our legal experts have uncovered several fatal flaws, and more are expected to be uncovered,” CannAscend CEO Jimmy Gould said in a statement. He added that he plans to discuss his concerns at a Friday press conference.

Ohio is the 25th state to legalize the plant for medicinal purposes, and the state reportedly passed the law following counterproductive laws in Illinois and Montana to ban marijuana.